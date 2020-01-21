Police discover cannabis farm after raid in Tameside

advertisement

A cannabis farm was discovered by the police in Tameside.

Officials searched Dukinfield’s premises at 10 a.m. on Sunday morning.

advertisement

Inside they found about 50 plants and harvested leaves that hung from the ceiling to dry.

Inspector Andy Holden said that no arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

GMP Tameside North posted on Facebook asking the owner to contact them, joking that their plants “don’t seem to be growing too well”.

They said: “Please, the owner of these exotic plants can get in touch.

Around 50 plants were discovered by officers

(Photo: GMP Tameside North)

“You don’t seem to be growing too well.

“Fortunately, the East Neighborhood Team, supported by colleagues from the Tactical Aid Unit, collected ALL of them and brought them back to the station for safe storage.

“Oh, and we turned off your electricity and disassembled your equipment. There was a lot of water everywhere.

“I would hate to have an accident! I can’t wait to hear from you!”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police anonymously at 101 or Crimestoppers at 0800 555 111.

We have our own Facebook page where you can find the latest news, events and community news in Tameside.

To stay up to date and participate in the discussion, follow the page here.

advertisement