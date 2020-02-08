Wellington residents will notice an increased police presence in their area due to an exercise beginning on Monday.

The exercise will take place at 101 Rongotai Road in Kilbirnie and will continue until Friday, February 14th.

“There will be an increased police presence in the area between 8:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m., which will include firearms personnel.

supplied

Kilbernie residents may hear a loud bang due to police training.

CONTINUE READING:

* Police attend training exercises at Hawke’s Bay Airport

* Police with firearms, “loud noises” expected for training in South Auckland

* Police training exercise in the port of Manukau

“Members of the public can hear broken glass and loud bangs coming from the venue.”

The police assured residents that there was no cause for concern during the exercise.

* If you have any questions, contact Wellington Police Communications Center (04) 381 2000 and quote event number P040820976.