After a pepper spray attack in a Pizza Hut restaurant, the police chase a six-foot “sporty” man carrying a shoulder bag.

About 20 people were affected by the chain incident on Fountain Street in Manchester city center on Friday evening just before 8 p.m.

Officials who investigated the incident found that a man entered the restaurant shortly before the “spray without handicap” was distributed.

Diners and staff had to be checked by paramedics, and although no one needed hospital treatment, the police said some people were “desperate”.

No arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the police.

Pizza Hut on Brunnenstrasse

“The perpetrator is described as black, between 25 and 35 years old, 6 feet tall and athletic in stature. At the time of the incident, he was wearing a bright zip-up hoodie, gray pants, and white sneakers. He also carried a dark shoulder bag.

“An investigation is underway.”

Anyone with information should contact the police on 0161 856 4166, specifying 2749 07/02/20.

Alternatively, you can anonymously contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.