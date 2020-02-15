A main street in Salford was closed this evening after a collision with a police vehicle.

The collision occurred just before 11 p.m. on the A576 Eccles Old Road in front of the A6 Pendleton roundabout.

After the crash near Brindle Heath Road, the road between Langworthy Road and the Pendleton Roundabout was blocked to the east. The driveway of the A6 was also blocked.

Pictures of the scene show the police vehicle in the ditch.

The police car in the ditch on the A576 Eccles Old Road at the A6 Pendleton roundabout

(Image: ASP)

A mini was also damaged in the collision.

It is currently not known whether anyone has been injured.

The street was closed and investigators of the street scene were there. The road is expected to be closed overnight for the next few hours.

Police officers on A576 Eccles Old Road

(Image: ASP)

