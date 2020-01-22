advertisement

SAN DIEGO – Police arrested the man accused of beating and killing a pedestrian, stopped at a taco shop, and caused another accident at the weekend.

The driver, identified as 28-year-old Christopher Nunez, was arrested on Wednesday, the San Diego Police Department confirmed. Officers said community tips had helped them locate Nunez in a house in the Oak Park neighborhood. The vehicle that he allegedly drove at the time of the fatal collision was also found in the house.

Police suspect Nunez of beating and killing 41-year-old Jason Gordon in Sherman Heights early Sunday morning. Investigators said Gordon was either standing on the street or trying to cross when he was hit by an off-road vehicle and towed about 100 feet. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Instead of stopping, Nunez reportedly drove off, eventually stopping at Humberto’s taco store on Broadway and 25th Street. The authorities released Nunez’s restaurant surveillance photos in hopes of finding him. SDPD said investigators also used images of smart street lights to track Nunez and his vehicle.

When he left the taco shop, Nunez was also accused of driving into a limousine. Two women confronted him before he ran away again, the police said.

After the arrest on Wednesday, Nunez was sent to the district prison and faces a crime, the SDPD said.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help Jason Gordon’s family. Find out more here.

