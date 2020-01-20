Police are looking for missing teenage boy Kayne Duffy who has been missing for a week

advertisement

Police in Bedfordshire have filed a missing person complaint against a teenager who has connections to Manchester and the Peak District.

The 15-year-old was last seen in Kempston, near Bedford, over a week ago, and the police are concerned about his well-being.

Police say Kayne Duffy, who was previously missing, has connections to the West Midlands, Manchester, the Derbyshire Peak District, Bedford and Luton.

A Bedfordshire Police spokesman said, “We are asking for help finding 15-year-old Kayne Duffy.

“Kayne was last seen walking on Bedford Road, Kempston, towards Costcutter between 6.30pm and 7pm on Sunday, January 12th.

“It is not known whether Kayne met someone during this time or was picked up from the area.

“He was previously reported missing before being found and taken to Bedfordshire in the Quinton area of ​​West Midlands on Saturday January 11th.

“He is described as being 5 to 6 inches tall and with short brown hair. He was last seen in a black puff jacket, gray chinos, and black sneakers.”

Anyone with information about their whereabouts is asked to contact the Bedfordshire Police with reference MPC / 90/20.

