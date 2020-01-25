Police are looking for missing man in Hokitika river

advertisement

SARAH-JANE O’CONNOR

The police are looking for a man who has not returned from the Hokitika River. (File photo)

The police found no sign of a man missing on Saturday afternoon in the Hokitika River on the west coast of the South Island.

A police spokesman said they had received a report around 12:50 pm from a 23-year-old man who did not surface in Kokatahi, near Whitecombe Valley Road.

A search for the man was carried out until dark, but without any success.

The police could not immediately provide more details about the circumstances of the incident.

The search for the man is expected to resume on Sunday morning in daylight.

JOANNE CARROLL / MATERIAL

Officers on the Hokitika River on the West Coast in September 2019 shortly after Emily Branje went missing after falling into the river.

Things reported in September last year that the body of 9-year-old Christchurch girl Emily Branje was found two days after falling into the Hokitika River and being swept to the sea.

She had spent school holidays with family in Hokitika when the incident happened.

