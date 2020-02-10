A British hitchhiker is missing from Mt Aspiring National Park on the South Island after heavy flooding.

Police confirmed to Stuff that a search for the ground for 32-year-old Stephanie Simpson would take place on Tuesday.

Police received the report of a missing person for the first time on Monday after Simpson had not returned from a hike and did not appear for work.

A police spokeswoman said a helicopter was used on a Monday night search and investigations had helped them narrow the search area.

The Fox Glacier Alpine Cliff Rescue Team, a search dog and search helper, and volunteers from Wanaka LandSAR will help.

The search area included Fantail Falls, Mt Brewster, Brewster Hut, Mt Armstrong Track and Makarora Valley.

Police are looking for British hitchhiker Stephanie Simpson after she has not returned from a hike in Mt Aspiring National Park.

A social media post on numerous public Facebook groups in the South Island community said that Simpson was planning to hike to Brewster Hut north of Lake Wanaka in Mt Aspiring National Park.

On Saturday, she planned to run to Makarora’s blue pools.

They had not been able to reach friends and family since Friday afternoon.

Anyone who has been on the track at the weekend and has spoken to Simpson is asked to call the police on number 105.

Google Maps screenshot of Mt. Aspiring National Park.

In an unrelated case, the bodies of two hitchhikers were found in the Makarora River on Friday and Saturday. The police have not yet released their names.

In the past week, the area has been hit by heavy rains that have caused slips and floods across Southland and Fiordland.

The state of emergency for Southland and Fiordland was extended for another week.

WHEN THE SWIMMING HITS

The severe floods in the past week led to the closing of hiking trails and DOC huts across the region.

In bad weather, almost 200 hitchhikers were stranded and had to be rescued and flown out by helicopter.

The residents had to flee their homes in Gore, Mataura and Wyndham after rainy days.

A few hitchhikers who got stuck on the Routeburn Track reported their terrible ordeal – the moment when a landslide almost swept away the hut they were in.

At the time, the Trampers Stuff said that they heard a booming sound and the sound of splintering wood as the slip crashed into their hut.

Some people had minor cuts and bruises, but none were seriously injured.

Other trampers were washed up on the upper berths in their hut when water poured in and flowed less than a meter below them.

Civil defense and the Southland District Council have a big task ahead of last week’s floods.

In the Gore district, at least 21 homes were damaged by flooding. Assessments are still ongoing in Southland and parts of Fiordland.

On Saturday, Eugenie Sage, Minister for Nature Conservation, flew over Fiordland’s most flooded areas to assess the damage done to the DOC facilities.