Police are looking for an armed man who has robbed the Verizon store

advertisement

SAN DIEGO – The authorities searched Saturday for an armed man who had robbed a Verizon wireless store in the Oak Park neighborhood.

According to the San Diego Police Department, a man with a gun came into the store at 6348 College Grove Way at around 7:40 p.m.

The man forced employees to move to the back of the store and began loading a garbage bag of items from the store’s safe, SDPD officials said.

advertisement

The staff told the police that the man had left the shop and jumped into a limousine that was waiting outside.

No one was injured in the attack. The estimated value of the stolen items was not immediately known.

Police said the man was dark in skin and about 5 feet and 9 inches tall. He weighs about 130 pounds, is probably in his mid-20s, and was last seen in a hooded jacket with something blocking his face.

No arrests had been made until 10 p.m. Saturday. Anyone with information about the robbery was asked to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

32.738163

-117.055963

advertisement