advertisement

Police are looking for a missing teenage boy in Cumbria who was last seen three days ago.

16-year-old Grace Mitchell has been missing since Sunday and the police are increasingly concerned about her well-being.

advertisement

The teenager was last seen in the afternoon on Sunday (January 19) outside Booth’s supermarket on Brunswick Road in Penrith.

Police describe Grace as white, 5ft 4ins, slender in shape and with long blonde hair.

Continue reading

Related articles

Continue reading

Related articles

She is believed to be wearing a maroon hoodie, black tracksuit, navy jacket, and slippers or gray sneakers.

The officials ask Grace to contact them directly or to call 101 to anyone who has information about their whereabouts.

Get the latest news first in the free Manchester Evening News app – download it here for your Apple or Android device. The MEN email newsletter also provides you with an overview of the most important articles that are sent daily to your inbox. Subscribe here. And here you can follow us on Facebook

advertisement