Police are intensifying investigations into the theft of rabbits and guinea pigs

A flood of pet theft continues in Rochdale, and more families are devastated by the loss of their beloved pets.

In December we reported how families have called for measures to be taken against the theft of rabbits and guinea pigs.

More than a dozen people had reported that their pets were missing in huts in their back gardens around Milnrow, Newhey, Kingsway, Spotland, Castleton, Moorland, and Firgrove.

It happened after we uncovered one of the first thefts in October when a thief jumped over Natalie Clegg’s garden wall and crawled into an annex to steal her pet Arthur.

CCTV footage showed the man crawling on all fours in the Windsor Terrace garden in Milnrow before taking Arthur and leaving his buddy Olive.

Just before Christmas, a thief entered the back garden in Percy Street, near Kingsway, and took rabbit chocolate and snowflake.

Now there have been more incidents, including the theft of a rabbit two weeks ago and the theft of two guinea pigs from Foxholes Road on Sunday.

Bunnies Chocolate and Snowflake were stolen just before Christmas

Nicola Leach was shocked to find that Winnie and Wilma had been torn from the stable in their garden.

She can’t bring herself to tell the 10-year-old what happened.

“It was his birthday the day they were taken, so we couldn’t tell him,” said Nicola.

Nicola Leach’s guinea pigs Winnie and Wilma were stolen on Sunday

“I just found the cage open. He loves animals and wants to be a veterinarian when he is older. His mother told him that my friend, who has a farm, took them with them so they could run free in their barn.”

Residents have joined a group on Facebook to share details about their stolen pets and collect evidence.

Some have reported that the thief has returned within a few weeks to see if stolen pets have been replaced.

“Unfortunately, I feel like it could be something to eat,” said Nicola. “I think there are 19 reported to the police, but how many, God doesn’t know.

Nicola found the cage open in the garden

“I was also told that he would return to the property a few weeks later, hoping that the animals would be replaced.

“I will definitely not get it anymore. I cannot tell the grandchildren when something terrible happens.”

Another resident’s video surveillance arrested a man in the early hours of Saturday, crawling around the yard near the stable.

Fortunately, she had carried her son’s rabbits in after learning about the recent thefts.

Police have confirmed that there have been 19 such incidents since October and have now appointed an officer specifically concerned with the thefts.

Nicola Leach’s guinea pigs Winnie and Wilma were stolen on Sunday

Sergeant Brendan Walsh, Sergeant of the Rochdale East neighborhood, said: “These incidents have upset families whose pets have been stolen, and I can imagine how difficult this will be for those with young children.

“We have done work related to these offenses to identify the perpetrator.

Continue reading

“Given the number of offenses and investigations under investigation, I decided to have a single point of contact for these offenses, PC Victoria Owen. PC Owen can be contacted on 0161 856 8549 or email RochdaleEast@gmp.police .uk. “

He added, “Finally, I would like to ask people to let PC Owen know about CCTV or other information instead of posting it on social media.

“While CCTV has recently been posted and shared on social media, it has not been sent to the police and there is every possibility that the perpetrator will monitor social media posts.”

