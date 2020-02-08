Police are reviewing recordings of violent clashes between officers and football fans after a game between Wigan Athletic and Preston.

A video shared on social media shows a number of police officers clashing with fans outside DW’s Wigan stadium.

It came after visitors won Preston North End 2-1 in the championship derby on Saturday afternoon.

The collision occurred after the game on Saturday in the DW stadium

(Image: Manchester Evening News)

The footage shows several police officers surrounding a few fans as they lie on the floor.

Two police officers later appear to be fighting another man.

An eyewitness claims the clash was between Preston North End fans and the police.

Read more about today’s top stories

He informed the Manchester Evening News that a number of officers had stepped out of a police van and shouted at the fans.

The police state that they review all footage according to the “normal procedure”.

The video sparked a huge response on social media, and many fans said the conflict started with “nothing.”

Some fans said that the police did not give the Wigan supporters enough time to leave the stadium.

A Greater Manchester Police spokesman said: “We are aware that there is a video circulating this afternoon at DW Stadium after the Wigan Athletic game against Preston North End.

“All available footage is checked using the normal procedure.”