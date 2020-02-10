Curtis Scott’s team of lawyers has informed the NRL in writing that it will have access to the police video that was recorded during his weekend arrest on Australia Day and that could prevent the Canberra Raiders Center from stalling.

The NRL had set a 5:00 pm deadline on Monday for access to the video footage and was ready to rely on the police indictment form and decide whether Scott would be subject to his innocent decommissioning rule.

The police had refused to make the body-worn video available to the NRL, but after receiving their own lawyer on Monday, it turned out that they were now ready to share the vision with League Central.

MICHAEL DODGE / GETTY IMAGES

The center of Canberra, Curtis Scott, who trained for Melbourne Storm here in May 2018, pleaded guilty to six charges, including two charges of assaulting a Sydney police officer in the early hours of January 27.

According to sources, the police were satisfied that NRL officers were watching the footage at Surry Hills Police Station in Sydney until the video left the building.

CONTINUE READING:

* Warriors choose young skippers

* France ‘perfect place for Folau’

* Reynolds ‘deceived in relationship’

* Marshall to Co-Captains Tiger

After Scott previously stressed that he had no permission to publish the footage, he alerted NRL officials shortly after 4:00 p.m. that they could have access and the deadline was lifted.

Eid had also made it clear that the video material was critical to Scott’s legal clarification on February 20. Scott pleaded guilty to six charges, including two charges against a police officer near the SCG district in the early hours of January 27.

Eid said over the weekend that if the NRL wanted access to the video, it would have to make a request to the police.

Police experts also said they were under no circumstances willing to share the footage “with anyone outside of mandatory short-time duty requirements.”

With this position now changing, Scott will now wait for a decision from the NRL after officials have visited the police station.

Todd Greenberg, CEO of NRL, announced last Friday that Scott had been “faced with extremely serious allegations” after imposing a number of integrity penalties.

Scott ended up in hot water as he spent the night behind bars after a wet weekend on Australia Day, which included a session at the Clovelly Hotel – where he was drug addicted and cleared – followed by a party at the Ivy Pool Club.

The Raiders stood by Scott, but made it clear that this wasn’t the ideal start for the club’s former Storm Center.

Though Scott was selected for the Australian World Cup 9s team and retired due to a foot injury last year, he won’t be on the Raiders’ Nines team this weekend to compete in Perth.