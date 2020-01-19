Polar Plunge at Galveston in aid of the Special Olympics Texas in January 2020

advertisement

GALVESTON, Texas – More than 170 Polar Plungers helped raise money for Special Olympics Texas by jumping into the Gulf of Mexico!

More than $ 17,000 was raised during the 9th annual Polar Plunge at Stewart Beach in Galveston, which benefited year-round Special Olympics of Texas projects.

The “pistons” included representatives from the Galveston Police Department, the Galveston County Sheriff Office, the Galveston DA Office, and community and school groups.

The Clear Brook High School bowling club receives the award for the best team costume, the largest team and the most money collected.

If you want to donate, visit Give.SpecialOlympics.org to make a difference and empower these inspiring athletes.

