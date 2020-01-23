Pokemon Adidas shoes, shirts and jackets presented, you have to catch them all

advertisement

Adidas has announced a new partnership with Pokemon. The popular clothing company launches a range of products, including shoes, shirts and jackets. Adidas has worked with many well-known brands such as Star Wars, Marvel and Dragonball Z in the past and even made some products to honor The Waterboy. Now you can add Pokemon to the list.

The Adidas collection offers styles for adults and teenagers. Much of the collection’s design is inspired by the classic 8-bit Lo-Fi graphics that fans will be familiar with from the early games of the late 90s. Bernhard Serr, Vice President Product Core Apparel and Accessories at Adidas, expressed this in a statement.

“Streetwear is about making statements, wearing the latest and freshest pieces, to demonstrate your style and to draw attention to you. We are excited to work with Pokemon to create this unique new, sport-inspired line that stands out based on the productive gaming franchise collection is sure to be a must for Pokemon trainers all over the world, young and old. “

The line includes different types of shoes as well as different shirts with different Pokemon motifs and even a “Pokemon Trainer” jacket. The youth collection includes Adidas Advantage and Hoops Mid 2.0 shoes, a Pokemon Trainer t-shirt, and a classic black tracksuit with Pokémon-inspired graphics. The adult footwear collection includes an updated version of the Adidas Phosphere shoes, a pixelated Pokemon t-shirt, and tapered cuff pants. Colin Palmer, Vice President Marketing at The Pokemon Company International, said this in a statement.

RELATED: Detective Pikachu Review: Pokeman Fans Are Happy, Everyone Not So Much “In this collaboration between Pokemon and Adidas, two of the world’s largest brands are jointly creating a unique clothing capsule for Pokemon trainers. Together, we have reinvented timeless Adidas staples “Give them a classic but distinctive Pokemon refresher to create a stylish new line that allows fans to look at the role while increasing their love of Pokemon games.”

It’s going to be a big year for Pokemon. Not only do fans have a few new topics in their hand, it was also recently announced that the remake of Pokemon: The First Movie will be on its way to Netflix next month. It was a big year in 2019 when live action detective Pikachu and some new games were released: Pokemon: Let’s Go, Pikachu and Pokemon: Let’s Go, Eevee.

Pokemon started with two games for the Game Boy in 1995 and has since grown into a huge, multi-billion dollar franchise that includes films, TV shows, games, trading cards and more. To date, more than 20 films, 1,000 anime episodes and over 28 billion trading cards have been produced. The franchise has generated more than $ 90 billion since its inception. The Pokemon collection is now available from Adidas.

