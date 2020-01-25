advertisement

While a group of workers ate Indori poha – for which suppliers are looking for a GI tag – piled up above a sign in their center, BJP General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya claimed that they were Bengali migrants and had to be extradited. Yet the town’s residents claim that the flattened rice dish is very much theirs, giving them a head start every morning and remaining indispensable for local cuisine.

“I became suspicious about the country they are eating poha-filling plates like this,” Mr. Vijayvargiya said at a meeting to spread awareness about Citizenship. “You don’t know where all the infiltrators can be.”

Pushpesh Pant, food critic and historian, said that Poha is the city’s signature dish, a nutritious breakfast with cereal. Yet the origin lies in the realm of suspicions – although still in India.

advertisement

“The Holkars and Scindias came to Madhya Pradesh from Maharashtra, where the dish is popular. In Madhya Pradesh, where Maratha rulers went, you can find common dishes such as shrikhand and poha. So it makes sense to assume that Marathas fighters have brought it to northern India and the Malwa region, “he said.

A possible reference to poha is also made in the epic Mahabharata, when Sudama offered it to his childhood friend Krishna.

While the dish is mixed with potatoes or curd in Maharashtra, in Madhya Pradesh, especially in the Nimar-Malwa region, either bhujiya is sprinkled on it, or jalebi or kachori is crushed with it, resulting in a spicy mix. “The Ratlam district, close to Indore, is famous for its seventies, hence the bhujiya touch. It gives a texture, a crispy taste to poha that is otherwise soft. And peppers or peanuts help it vary seasonally, “

The easy availability of Poha to streets, and the dependence of workers on it, claims Mr. Pant, is an integration of urbanized living. “The poor usually have roti, daal and chawal before they go to fields in villages. But when they come to a city, they have to change their diet. So, Poha is a cheap, filling meal, “he said.

“Workers eat it because it’s cheaper. And they can get it the way they want,” he said, from the basic breakfast sold for Rs. 10 a plate on the street in Indore.

Mr. Pant claimed that India was still a free country and said: “Indoris should be proud of Poha and others who have it. The poor can only eat what they can afford. “

Mr Vijayvargiya, the party for West Bengal, had thoroughly studied the state culture, BJP state media chief Lokendra Parashar said: “That poha was not the issue, but what it was like for the workers. He had input that Bengali infiltrators were after him , and that was the reason why he had received security coverage even on request to the Center.

You have reached your limit for free items this month.

Register for free at The Hindu and get 30 days unlimited access.

Benefits of a subscription include

Today’s newspaper

Find mobile-friendly versions of articles from the daily newspaper in one easy-to-read list.

Unlimited access

Enjoy reading as many articles as you want without any restriction.

Personalized recommendations

A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.

Faster pages

Move smoothly between articles while our pages are loading immediately.

Dashboard

A one-stop shop for viewing the latest updates and managing your preferences.

briefing

We inform you three times a day about the latest and most important developments.

Not convinced? Know why you have to pay for news.

* Our digital subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword puzzle, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans improve your reading experience.

.

advertisement