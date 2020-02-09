Occasionally a judge tries to improve the mood caused by the otherwise weighty matters that a judge has to decide. However, it has been found that this is not always certain, as it did in 1975 when the Kansas Supreme Court reviewed and was judge Richard Rome’s attempt to do so. , , not amused.

Rome was a judge in Hutchinson, Kansas, in Reno County. In 1974 a woman appeared before him who was accused of prostitution. When her case was sentenced to the judge’s office in Rome, he issued a written decision (which is somewhat unusual for a case like prostitution).

And he got into trouble with a little (very little) craftsmanship that could be called “legal poetry”. This is usually a mistake since most of the judges on poetry are completely blurred. (The better attempts are usually those that try to imitate a famous poem, such as Joyce Kilmer’s “Trees” or Edgar Allan Poe’s “The Raven”). The woman’s name has been omitted from the original (replaced by asterisks):

This is the saga of ***** ***** *****,

Whose old profession brings them before us.

On January 30, 1974

This girl agreed to work as a whore.

Your big mistake was to develop

Was the temptation of a police officer named Harold.

Unknown to *****, this officer with the surname Harris,

Was out on ***** s lot to be embarrassed.

They met on the brass rail,

And for twenty dollars everything was clear.

In separate cars, they chased

In the sensual apartment of *****.

She was tied up for her bed and didn’t spare a minute.

Followed by Harris, who doesn’t have his heart with him!

As she was preparing to rest in her bay,

To her great horror, Harris arrested her!

* * *

On February 26, 1974

The state of Kansas tried this young whore.

* * *

The finding was guilty, with little concern,

And ***** was sentenced to the women’s farm.

And back to judge Rome, this lady of the night came,

Stand up for your freedom and end this great struggle.

So freedom was taken from advice

And this woman woke up in the Bastille.

The judge showed mercy and ***** was free

But she couldn’t escape back to the street.

The fine she would pay if she was on probation

But not by men she used to flatter.

* * *

If there is morality from all of this,

The fact is that pimps don’t protect the working girl!

Rome’s verse didn’t seem to get him in trouble until someone anonymously sent a copy to a local newspaper. This triggered a letter of protest from a local feminist group demanding that Judge Rome be punished.

Unfortunately, Rome couldn’t take it as easily as he handed it out. He quoted three signers of the letter for contempt for the court. According to the Supreme Court, they appeared “in a crowded courtroom” where Judge Rome “dismissed the charge” after expressing his views on prostitution problems in the city of Hutchinson. This led, more or less directly, to the state of Kansas calling him before the judges’ oversight commission. The commission reprimanded Rome, which in turn brought him to the Kansas Supreme Court.

The Supreme Court said that he was not disciplined because he wrote in a poetic form, but because of the special way in which it was written, that is, that he kept the woman in public with ridicule or contempt. And the Supreme Court found that the judge Rome had done just that. The court was offended – as were the people who protested Rome’s court ruling – by jailing terms such as “young whore”, “girl”, her “old profession” and “in the bastille”.

Although the court did not directly criticize Rome’s use of verse, it gave a short lecture on the inappropriateness of the use of humor in court decisions. They cited from a number of sources that attacked the use of humor in judgments, though, interestingly enough, none of them had been cited in court decisions themselves, except for Rome’s case.

Despite this lecture, the Supreme Court ruled that the use of humor in an opinion is fine as long as it “does not ridicule a litigation”. In Rome it seems significant that neither the accused herself nor a relative complains about her little song about Rome.

After all, do you really care how the judge writes the decision once you’ve lost the case?

Frank Zotter Jr. is a Ukiah lawyer.