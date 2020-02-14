The Enforcement Directorate (ED) filed an additional indictment with a court in Delhi on Friday, citing Hyderabad-based businessman Sana Satish Babu, a close adviser to controversial meat exporter Moin Akhtar Qureshi, in a money laundering case.

Special judge Anuradha Shukla Bharadwaj brought the matter up for examination of the second charge on February 15.

The agency N.K. Matta said the investigative agency found new evidence of a money trail in the case.

Babu was arrested in August last year and released on bail by the court. The ED is investigating Babu’s alleged purchase of shares in a Qureshi related company by £ 50.

He was arrested in July last year in accordance with the provisions of the Anti-Money Laundering Act, the ED said, adding that he was grilled and detained for a few hours because he “did not cooperate” in the investigation.

The CBI’s special exploratory team under the then Special Director Rakesh Asthana recommended Babu’s arrest in his own case against Qureshi and others.

However, in October 2018, the agency led by Alok Kumar Verma registered a case of alleged corruption against Mr. Asthana and his subordinates based on Babu’s complaint. Babu claimed that he had paid a bribe to get relief in the case.

Officials near Mr. Asthana made similar allegations against Mr. Verma. The matter reached the Central Vigilance Commission, which opened an investigation into the charges and counterclaims.

Eventually both Mr. Verma and Mr. Asthana were stripped of their powers.

