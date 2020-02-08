SAN DIEGO – A 15-year-old student from West Hills High School found a new group of sisters on the women’s basketball team at Point Loma Nazarene University.

Angelina Rechirei, AKA Angel, is the team’s honorary team captain.

“Because I love basketball and always wanted to be in a good team, the best,” said Rechirei.

She signed with the Sea Lions on December 10th and will be part of the team for the next two years.

“Really funny, so I can go behind the scenes,” said Rechirei. “Get to know their conversations … have a little fun with them.”

Angelina was created through Team Impact, a nonprofit organization that connects children with serious or chronic illnesses to the PLNU women’s basketball team and brings them together with university sports teams.

“It was a great blessing for our entire team,” said Isabel Turk, junior rifle guard. “We absolutely love her. She brings with her a whole new energy that we didn’t have before. She is our girl, she is our captain. We look at her when we are down in the dressing room at half-time. We will ask her what she thinks we have to change … it really changed the dynamics of our team. “

Rechirei has neurofibromatosis, also known as NF. The severe hereditary disease in which tumors develop on the nervous system. The disease took her younger sister about three years ago.

Being with the sea lions is an escape for Rechirei.

“It’s difficult to go through school with because it’s difficult, but I also like it because it’s challenging,” said Rechirei.

“I think it’s a short vacation for her,” said head coach Lisa Faulkner. “It is probably fun to really have teammates and sisters and socialize. I know, sometimes she says that it is difficult at school and that’s why she gets away from it and she has 12 to 15 people who are really involved you connect and that’s cool part of being in a team. “

Rechirei brings determination and encouragement in every game.

“I honestly think their half-time talks are the best,” said Turk. “Even now when we’re down at half-time, she’s exactly what we need to do. She really gets us going and ready to go out today. It was great that she spoke and it really gave us a boost, that we needed. ” start the second half strong. “

“Thank you for being there for me, helping me, encouraging me, being less shy than I am … there is so much to say, I have no words,” said Rechirei.

You can catch Captain Rechirei on the bench and cheer for her sea lions to your heart’s content at every PLNU basketball game for women.

