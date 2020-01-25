Pliskova joins other major name victims at the Australian Open

advertisement

The turmoil continued at the Australian Open on Saturday when the second-placed Czech Karolina Pliskova joined Serena Williams and Naomi Osaka when leaving the tournament in the third round.

Pliskova had won all six of her previous encounters with Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, but it was the Russian who came on top of a very tight two-setter and won 7-6 (4) 7-6 (3) after two hours and 25 minutes .

Pliskova had two set points on 6-5 in the second set, but Pavlyuchenkova saved both and went on to the fourth round in Melbourne for the third time in four years.

Now 28, Pavlyuchenkova is still trying to live up to the stellar predictions of her as a junior after winning the title for girls alone here in 2006 at the age of 14.

Her opponent in the final was Caroline Wozniacki, so the Danish pension on Friday had a special resonance.

“I still see my photo and it is a strange feeling,” said Pavlyuchenkova. “I remember, it was a special moment, but it gives me the feeling:” Damn, how old am I? “

“And Caroline defeated in the final and she retired yesterday. Everyone has their own story and their own way, I think.

“I still have energy, ambitions, motivation, I am hungry, I want to achieve bigger things. It is a marathon and I really started my marathon, very slowly and maybe she sprinted right away.”

Pliskova was not at all happy with her performance and said: “I think she played very well today. But let’s say I was around 40 percent of my game today, so of course she can feel so much better if I don’t play enough to play. “

This seemed like a great opportunity for the Czech, perhaps the best player on the WTA Tour in the past three or four years, to win a first grand slam title.

Pliskova said: “I can play a good game so far, but not really four, five in a row. Of course it is more busy here, so I think everyone can feel it. I think it’s just about these things and needs to go further. And there will be more attempts, so let’s see if I can do better. “

Pavlyuchenkova, who has never passed the quarter-finals in a slam, will encounter the following Angelique Kerber after the 17th seed beat Camila Giorgi 6-2 6-7 (4) 6-3.Angelique Kerber celebrates after beating Camila Giorgi (Andy Brownbill / AP)

Kerber, who won the first of her three slam titles here in 2016, is the only former champion left in the women’s draw.

Fourth seed Simona Halep, the beaten finalist two years ago, was impressive in a 6-1 6-4 win over Yulia Putintseva, but another top-10 player got packing, sixth seed Belinda Bencic won only one match in a 6-0 6 -1 defeat by Anett Kontaveit.

Iga Swiatek joined Coco Gauff as teenagers until the fourth round, the 18-year-old Pole who beat 19th seed Donna Vekic 7-5 6-3.

