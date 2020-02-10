supplied

A Timaru town council provided a map that highlighted the area with free WiFi in Pleasant Point Township.

The Timaru district is touted as one of the “best connected districts in the country” because free WiFi is enabled in Pleasant Point.

Thanks to a project between the Timaru District Council and Internet service provider Vetta Online, anyone on Pleasant Point Highway or Afghan Street between Manse Road and Khan Street can access 500 megabytes of free WiFi every day.

Council chief information officer Justin Bagust said that the networking of Pleasant Point would contribute to a better connected society and effectively provide better services to communities.

JOHN BISSET / STUFF

Pleasant Point Township is the newest township offering free Wi-Fi services.

“We now have free public Wi-Fi in Timaru’s central business district, Caroline Bay Park, Aorangi Stadium, CBay, Timaru Airport and Temuka, making us one of the country’s best-connected districts.

“More and more people are using the internet in their educational, professional and social life all the time, and for many of them, blowing the allowance for mobile data is a reality.”

Bagust said this free network enables everyone to access the services and use instant information such as news, tourist attractions and promotions.

“This is beneficial for both tourists who want to use an internet connection without roaming fees and for the local economy, which would benefit greatly from the increased level of tourism,” he said.

“By expanding connectivity in the region, our communities can connect more comfortably with their families, friends, and emergency services, even in emergency situations.”

Shaun Fisher, operations manager at Vetta Online, said he was proud to be able to provide this service.

“This latest addition to our free network brings together the latest in Wi-Fi hardware powered by our South Canterbury wireless backbone network and offers a great Wi-Fi experience to the public.

“As a local internet service provider, we attach great importance to providing fast and reliable connectivity across the region. We look forward to seeing public acceptance.”

“We also thank the Pleasant Point Museum and Railway for supporting this project and for making generous use of their property to ensure that we can offer an area with good coverage in Pleasant Point.”

Users can access the free WiFi by selecting “Vetta Free WiFi” on their device.