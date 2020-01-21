advertisement

by David Hood

– Senior writer

– 2019-12-17 13: 50: 56.0

Trevor Lawrence speaks to the media on Tuesday

CLEMSON – On media days you learn the most interesting and bizarre things.

# 3 Clemson held its College Football Playoff Media Day at the Poe Indoor Facility on Tuesday to give the media a chance to speak to everyone in the Fiesta Bowl in front of the state of Ohio.

Yes, we hear a lot of talk about the Buckeyes matchup, but there are some pretty interesting nuggets that I’m going to pass on here because they don’t really fit into a story, but they deserve to be told. I will start the defensive attack on Tyler Davis. I asked Davis about a flight to Phoenix and he said this was his first trip to the West. I asked him if he was looking forward to it and he said he wasn’t looking forward to the flight because he was afraid of heights. That means he doesn’t like to ride airplanes and take off and landing is terrifying.

Davis said the plane had encountered some nasty turbulence on the return flight from Louisville earlier this season and was the most terrifying he has ever been. Attacking guard John Simpson said that he sits near Davis and is not uncommon to see Davis with a blanket over his head when the plane takes off. Defensive end Justin Foster said he was sitting in front of Davis and as soon as the blanket went onto Davis’ head, Foster reached back and started patting Davis on the leg and trying to scare him.

The flight to Phoenix should be fun. I just hope someone gets a video.

While I was talking to Simpson about Davis being afraid of flying, Simpson admitted that he was afraid of frogs. Kermit is fine. But a real live jumping frog frightens.

“It wasn’t always like this,” Simpson said. “But if someone went through that door with a frog now, I would run the other way.”

He also admitted that he doesn’t like people wearing masks. He’ll be watching the 13th film on Friday – but seeing a person in a mask isn’t his idea of ​​fun.

* Isaiah Simmons said Trevor is the best quarterback in the nation and prepares her well for the state of Ohio. Quarterback Justin Fields.

* Simmons said the schedule doesn’t matter because they play Clemson. Nobody has a harder schedule than playing Clemson 13 times, he said.

* Lawrence was asked if he wanted to stay out next season and he laughed.

“I’m not going to sit outside, that’s all I can say,” said Lawrence. “Keep it simple. People who said I should miss this season said I was bad in the first few games this season. I don’t pay attention.”

* Wide Receiver Tee Higgins said he could hear his mother call his name wherever she was in the stadium. I asked him if he wanted to be a professional – if that happens this year or next – and if he wanted to do something for his mother. He said he wanted to buy her a car and he knew what kind he wanted to buy for her.

“But I can’t say what that is,” he said. “She will watch all of these videos.”

Higgins also said he was looking forward to competing against Ohio state cornerback Jeff Okudah.

* Clemson is playing for the fifth year in a row in college football playoffs and it’s normal business for many players. Many of the defensive players said that while it is a new year and the state of Ohio is a new team, they can rely on their experience to win a playoff game and national championship.

* Derion Kendrick was asked what he saw in the film, what Wisconsin and some of Ohio’s later opponents would have done to slow the Buckeyes’ offense, and although he was very calculated in his answer and tried not to reveal too much, he said that this would be able to disguise covers and flashes.

The Buckeyes are allowed 103rd in sacks nationwide, and we asked linebacker James Skalski what allowed the teams to get to fields.

“It has a large frame, so it’s in your pocket,” said Skalski. “But the teams that were able to put pressure on him didn’t use a pattern. A lightning bolt could come from anywhere and then from somewhere to the next game. The teams did a good job of covering up their lightning bolts.”

I can see Brent Venables in his office now.

NFL draft decision

Amari Rodgers

Rodgers was asked about his draft status and he said he made the decision to return to the senior season in Clemson’s second week. Rodgers spoke to his family members, including his father Tee Martin (coach for wide-angle receiver / coordinator for overtaking games in Tennessee), and they all decided that it would be in his best interest to return to school, especially given the depth of this year’s wide-angle class. With the potential loss of Tee Higgins, Rodgers wants to have a constant presence in the broad recipient corps.

Higgins tee

Higgins said he hadn’t made a decision yet, but at the beginning of his career at Clemson, he made a promise to his mother that he wouldn’t leave without a college degree. He has two semesters before he can graduate.

Travis Etienne

Etienne said that he would not think about the NFL draft until Clemson’s season was over, and at that point he would make his decision.

A.J. Terrell

Terrell said that he has not made a full decision yet, but is considering entering the NFL draft.

