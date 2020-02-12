“In principle, creative people have to be selfish. That may sound pompous, but it is the truth. “-Haruki Murakami.

Haruki Murakami, the famous Japanese writer whose work has become an international bestseller, is considered by many to be one of the greatest living novelists in the world.

Murakami, who had been heavily influenced by western culture since childhood, was fascinated by the world of jazz and classical music from an early age. Murakami founded a jazz club at the age of 15, which was operated until he was 30.

The novelist said of his passion: “As Duke Ellington once said: ‘There are simply two types of music, good music and the other. ‘In this sense, jazz and classical music are essentially the same. The sheer joy that one experiences when listening to “good” music goes beyond questions of the genre. “

Many of the Murakami novels have played with themes and titles related to classical music. After the opening of Peter Cat, a coffee house and a jazz bar, he described his love of music in the same field as writing and explained that both media offer him a mental opportunity of a kind of journey.

“Although I’m an amateur (or maybe because of it), I always make music without prejudice by simply opening my ears for the more wonderful passages and physically absorbing them,” Murakami once said in a conversation with Seiji Ozawa for Absolut on Music. “When these wonderful passages are there, I feel joy and when some parts are not so wonderful, I listen with a touch of regret. I could also stop and think about what makes a particular passage wonderful or not so wonderful, but other musical elements are not so important to me. “

He added: “Basically, I believe that music exists to make people happy. Those who make music use a wide range of techniques and methods that fascinate me in all their complexity in the simplest way. “

Looking back on his work, Waseda University in Tokyo announced its plans to host Haruki Murakami’s archives in 2018. During this show, many personal items from his life, including his manuscripts and source documents, also included his personal vinyl collection.

Stream a huge playlist of Murakami’s personal favorites below.