Playing with the fire extinguished scene makes John Cena and Keegan-Michael fight for a dog [Exclusive]

Hilarious family comedy Play with fire Debuts today on Blu-ray, DVD and On Demand February 4th from Paramount Home Entertainment. The digital and Blu-ray releases provide even more fun with incredibly funny bonus content. Sit down with Captain Jake (John Cena) reading a bedtime story with an amusing twist. See what you missed in theaters with deleted scenes and loud blunders. In addition, you can take a look behind the scenes with the actors. First, watch an exclusive deleted scene with John Cena and Keegan-Michael Key.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4E-4Sj4DUII (/ embed)

When fireman Jake Carson (John Cena) and his team (Keegan-Michael Key & John Leguizamo) save three siblings on the path to a devastating fire, they quickly realize that they may not have been ready for their most challenging job – that Babysitting. In trying to locate the children’s parents, the firefighters turned their lives, work, and even their fire department upside down and learned that children, like fire, are wild and full of surprises.

Play with fire Bonus functions for Blu-ray combo and digital

• Storytime with John Cena

• Deleted scenes

• breakdowns

• Brighten up the laugh

• The director’s diaries: Read by Star Cast

• What it means to be a family

• The Real Smoke Jumpers: This is their story

You can buy Play with fire on DVD and Blu-ray here. The Play with fire DVD contains the feature film in standard resolution. The film is now available on digital, Blu-ray, DVD and on demand. February 4th.

