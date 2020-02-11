SCOTT HEPPELL / AP

England coach Eddie Jones was hailed as a “real player coach”.

England boss Eddie Jones was hailed by former Wallabies World Cup captain James Horwill as a “real player coach” who admires the “falseness of his Australian compatriot to play with the press”.

After a stuttering start to the Six Nations Championship from England, Jones has experienced some excitement in the English media, but Horwill believes his team is on the right track.

Horwill, who played for the Reds when Jones was head coach in 2007, told Planet Rugby that England has made real progress since Jones became head coach after the 2015 Rugby World Cup.

“When Jones took the reins, he inherited a large group of players who may lack confidence. This is where he thrives – he is excellent at setting a vision and strengthening his team with confidence through honesty, dedication and hard work. “

Sky Sport

England border Scotland in horrific weather.

CONTINUE READING:

Rennie makes a good decision

* Rugby Australia’s “lame ducks” urged to step down on botched TV deal

* The Scottish star is still haunted by a wet night

* Nervous time for NZ rugby

To make the transition easier, you have to

Cameron Spencer

Former Wallabies World Cup captain James Horwill has supported Eddie Jones for his “wrong play with the press”.

“England played the best rugby in 2019 and Jones should be commended for that.

Horwill, a former striker, said the “noise from his press comments is also quite amusing”.

“If I know Eddie as well as I do, I can assure you that nothing is off the shelf and everything is planned in advance. His little noises are well processed and well thought out and he is a master at pushing the press wildly to send media to throw-away lines to take pressure off his players and put it on himself.

DAVID ROGERS / GETTY IMAGES

Eddie Jones is always trying to relieve the players, says former Wallabies captain James Horwill.

“He’s the guy who’s a real player coach, and his clumsy playing with the press is just fun. All of this is supposed to relieve the pressure on his players.”

Horwill earned 62 test caps (16 as captain) for the Wallabies. He led the Reds to the 2011 Super Rugby title and led the Wallabies at this year’s World Cup in New Zealand and in a lost series of tests against the British and Irish Lions in 2013.

CHRIS HYDE / GETTY IMAGES

James Horwill (R) celebrates a Wallabies win against South Africa in 2015.

After failing to form the 2015 Australian World Cup squad, Horwill joined the English club Harlequins.

He was recalled to the Wallabies for a final testing season in 2016.

The 34-year-old retired at the end of 2019 due to injury and has been studying an MBA at Cambridge University since then.

Jan Kruger

James Horwill will be tackled at Harlequins in his last season in 2019.