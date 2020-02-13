Female celebrities are not the only ones to be pinched and stowed away – their male colleagues are also under the needle and the knife!

Take comedian for example Steve Martinwho, after decades of making the audience laugh, doesn’t have the laugh lines to prove it!

After entering the Oscars stage last weekend to start the annual festival, he exchanged one-liners with other fun people Chris RockThe top documents from RadarOnline.com could not help but comment on the new appearance of the comic legend. And at 74 this “wild and crazy guy” could have fooled us.

“Steve Martin looked great at the Oscars. He looked fresh and rested, ”said the plastic surgeon from Beverly Hills Michael K. Obeng, MD, FACS.

According to Dr. Obeng, who has not treated Martin, has experienced a kind of facial rejuvenation for the “father of the bride” star.

“[He had] a face lift and possibly laser treatment,” continued the doctor. “This shows in his youthful appearance, especially in his lower face and neck.”

And that’s not all! His big-eyed appearance helped.

“It also looks like he has an eyelid lift on the upper eyelid,” added Dr. Above. “His eyes are wide open, which gives him an overall brighter look.”

David Saadat, MDagrees that the famous face of the icon “Saturday Night Live” is smooth thanks to injectable substances.