Some UK urban supermarkets have started to label the packaging of some of their favorite products. The label shows the expiry date of the plastic packaging used for the product, and often the lifespan is centuries longer than that of the consumer.

The Plastic Expiry Date Initiative is the brain child of Gagandeep Jhuti and Joe Foale-Groves, two advertising creatives who want to highlight the impact of single-use plastics on the planet.

By showing the customer the centuries it takes for the packaging to dissolve, the duo hopes that the stickers will help people reconsider their habits of buying disposable plastic-wrapped products like the millions of so popular convenience foods with office workers.

“The ultimate goal for supermarkets would be to add the plastic expiration date to the packaging and hurry to remove single-use plastic packaging from their shelves,” Jhuti and Foale-Groves told Manchester Evening News.

Such initiatives are creative ways to be smarter as we all can do our part to care for creation and ensure a cleaner and healthier planet for generations to come.

