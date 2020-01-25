advertisement

The government has announced plans to build a new nuclear hub for Sellafield workers in Cumbria.

Sellafield Ltd, owner of the Sellafield nuclear power plant in Seascale, plans to open offices in Millom for around 100 employees.

According to the plans, the city library is to be converted into a flexible work area that creates additional work opportunities for people living south of the main location.

According to the bosses, the new site would serve more as a “touchdown” hub than as a permanent base for workers.

It is also hoped that the new location will reduce traffic jams on the roads around the Sellafield site.

The government says work on the completion of leases, securing approvals, and implementing governance agreements has not yet been completed.

The proposed location for the new work area is the Millom Library on St George’s Road

(Image: Google)

Paul Foster, Chief Executive of Sellafield Ltd, said: “The creation of a hub in Millom has long been a concern of ours and I am pleased that this will be implemented soon.

“Moving people away from the Sellafield site frees up valuable space for decommissioning and reduces the number of vehicles on the roads.

“But most importantly, it will boost economic activity in our cities and make employment opportunities more accessible to local communities.

“This ensures that the Sellafield mission will have the greatest possible social impact for our communities.”

The six square kilometer nuclear power plant in Sellafield is home to more than 200 nuclear power plants.

Around 10,000 employees work at the location.

