WORCESTER, mass. (AP) – The management company that operates the DCU center in Worcester is donating $ 150,000 to the city to fund a statue of former Boston Celtics star Bob Cousy.

The city council unanimously approved a resolution Tuesday evening that accepted the gift from ASM Global / SMG Management, which operates the arena, The Telegram & Gazette reported.

“The city of Worcester is very grateful for this generous donation,” said city administrator Edward Augustus Jr ..

The exact location of the approximately 3-meter tall statue, including a granite pedestal, remains to be determined, but the preliminary plan is to place it outside of the city’s arena.

The statue is designed and manufactured by Rotblatt Amrany, who has made life-size bronze statues of several other sports figures such as Michael Jordan, Shaquille O’Neil and Vince Lombardi.

Cousy, 91, was born in New York, but played for Holy Cross in Worcester and has spent most of his adult life in the city. The Point Guard was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 1971.

A statue of Cousy was unveiled on the Holy Cross campus in 2008.

