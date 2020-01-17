advertisement

A 38-year-old Plano man was arrested and charged after investigators found 18 terabytes of child pornography in his home during a search, according to the Collin County Sheriff office.

Plano-man found with ‘shocking amount’ of child pornography, says sheriff

Christopher Michael Chairez was arrested last Thursday and accused of possession for the purpose of promoting child pornography and possession of child pornography. He was released from custody after placing a $ 30,000 bond, according to court records.

According to a press release from Collin County, investigators conducting an undercover operation identified Chairez as a suspect who “used the internet for child pornography traffic.”

When carrying out a search warrant in the Plano residence of Chairez, the authorities found 18 terabytes of data on multiple devices used to share and view child pornography.

“The shocking amount of child pornography seized in this study reminds us how important it is for parents to closely monitor their children’s online activities,” said Collin County Sheriff Jim Skinner. “Child predators want to exploit children whose parents do not know or care about the identity of those who communicate with them via the internet. We ask all parents to be vigilant and report all suspicious social media activities to the police. “

One terabyte is the equivalent of 1,000 gigabytes.

Michelle Iracheta is a reporter in Houston. Read it on our latest news site, Chron.com, and on our subscriber site houstonchronicle.com. | michelle.iracheta@chron.com

