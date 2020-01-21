advertisement

Keanu Reeves. Jada Pinkett Smith and Carrie-Anne Moss are all ready to repeat their roles in Lana WachowskiFourth installment of The matrix Franchise, but is a familiar face that we won’t see in the movie Hugo weaving, Of course, Weaving Agent has remembered Smith well in all the films released so far, but he won’t be back for Part 4.

Speaking to Time Out London, Weaving reveals that Wachowski wanted Agent Smith to be in the film, but that planning conflicts ultimately changed those plans.

“It is unfortunate, but actually I had this offer [for” The Visit “] and then the offer came from The Matrix, so I knew it was happening, but I had no appointments,” Weaving told the outlet. “I thought I could do both, and it took eight weeks to get the data right. I held back to accept [a role in “The Visit”]. I was in contact with Lana Wachowski, but in the end she decided that the data would not work. So we sorted the data and she changed her mind. “

The actor added:They are driving it on without me, “

The cast of the new untitled film will also include: Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jonathan Groff, Toby Onwumere, Eréndira Ibarra, Jessica Henwick and Neil Patrick Harris,

