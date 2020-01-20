Planned CBD development from Invercargill reaches High Court in Christchurch

advertisement

John Hawkins

Gaire Thompson, owner of retail property in Invercargill about the multi-million dollar CBD development of Invercargill, will be heard at a hearing in Christchurch by the High Court.

advertisement

The planned development of the multi-million dollar city blocks of Invercargill will be put in the spotlight on Tuesday during a hearing of the Supreme Court in Christchurch.

Gaire Thompson of Nelson, who owns various commercial properties in Invercargill, filed summary proceedings at the High Court in Invercargill shortly before Christmas.

His concerns will be presented at the trial in Christchurch, which is scheduled to begin at 9.45 am.

Robyn Edie

HWCP Management Ltd Scott O’Donnell at the Cambridge Arcade in Invercargill, which is being demolished to make way for a new development of city blocks.

Thompson is represented by lawyers Fran McDonald and Sally Jepp at the hearing, while Scott O’Donnell, director of HWCP Management Ltd, said that HWCP – the company behind the CBD development – is represented by Jared Ormsby and Tyler Brown.

READ MORE:

* The demolition delay for the Invercargill CBD project costs thousands every week

* Employees await demolition for Invercargill CBD development

* Pointed check awaits CBD redevelopment processes

Thompson’s main concern was that the Invercargill City Council did not inform the public of a request from HWCP Ltd to vary the terms of the permissions of resources for the demolition, modification and development of a block.

The council also agreed to invest up to $ 30 million in phase one, two and three of the development of the city blocks.

Another initial investor, Geoff Thomson, stopped development in November, leaving a gap of $ 21 million in the total budget of $ 165 million to complete phase one, two, and three.

“We want to ensure that people are aware of the state of finances. I am not sure what result we will get from this [hearing], we will just have to wait and see,” Thompson said.

“We [ratepayers] want to be fully informed of what is going on, how things will be funded, and whether they are needed to make more money.”

O’Donnell previously told Stuff that there were unforeseen expenses within the budget and suggested that savings could be made after Thomson’s withdrawal. Although they would continue to work with other potential investors, he said.

Thompson owns the Dee St building in Invercargill, which currently rents Farmers department store. Farmers have been announced as the tenant for the planned development of city blocks.

Since the news from Thompson submitting a preliminary order the feedback was mixed, Thompson said.

“I received some positive feedback from some, and some negative feedback from others on Facebook, I just had to stay out of it as much as possible.”

The demolition, to make way for the development of the city blocks, was to start on January 6, but the provisional order has taken hold of it.

Ceres NZ, a Christchurch-based company, received the scrapping contract and had employees in Invercargill preparing for the January 6 start date.

O’Donnell, however, said they had now returned to Christchurch and “waited for a call” around a potential start date.

advertisement