Planned achievement for a Christian program to help men fight addiction

Mark Steven Schmidt

An upcoming event that benefits a Christian program that helps men break the chains of addiction promises a lot of music and inspiration.

The event, entitled “An Evening of Hope,” will take place on Thursday, January 30, at the New Covenant United Methodist Church’s Summerhill campus at 3470 Woodridge Drive in The Villages. A $ 20 donation at the door is suggested, and the money raised will go to the House of Hope, a 12-month program that helps men fight the evil of addiction.

Janice Swartz

House of Hope is currently using temporary facilities at Wildwood United Methodist Church after six months in December 2018 to vacate his former home. However, the ministry is working to acquire a permanent campus that will include residential buildings, classrooms, offices, and a chapel.

The benefit will include a variety of entertainers including Angie Rose, Sean Pollack, Ryan Loeckel, Mark Steven Schmidt, Janice Swartz and Bill Doherty. Participants are encouraged to arrive early as a large crowd is expected.

For more information or a financial donation, call (352) 348-0840 or visit www.houseofhopefl.org.

