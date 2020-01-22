Plane crash, fire near Corona Airport

advertisement

CORONA, California – A plane crashed in Corona near Corona Municipal Airport on Wednesday afternoon.

The crash was reported at 12:11 p.m. The Corona fire department and the Corona police arrived at the site of the crash and found that a plane in the bush east of the airport had crashed. The plane burned when the authorities arrived, the police said.

Today at 12:11 pm The Corona fire department and the Corona police officers replied to the Corona airport because of a plane crash. Upon arrival, the staff found a burning plane in the brush. Our fire service personnel are working on extinguishing aircraft and brushes.

advertisement

– Corona Police Dept. #CoronaPD (@CoronaPD) January 22, 2020

Initial reports from firefighters said that there were three or four people on board at the time of the crash.

An aircraft crash incident is being conducted at Corona Airport. @coronafiredept and @coronapd are in the scene.

The airport is closed

3-4 occupants on the plane

About 80 gallons of fuel

Expansion into the vegetation pic.twitter.com/rXMUHbz4K2

– Corona Fire Dept #CoronaFire (@CoronaFireDept) January 22, 2020

Look back for updates to this evolving story.

advertisement