Coriography First dance lessons

One of the most exciting and unforgettable moments on your wedding day is your first dance as a married couple. Whether you want to blow up your guests with your incredible movements – or just want to avoid the awkward “hugging and swaying” – this may be the perfect time to call in a professional and secure dance lessons.

Vanya designs

One choice that most brides look forward to is choosing the perfect wedding dress. But if the ideal dress cannot be found, you can have a dress specially designed for you and bring your dream dress to life. Because sometimes the best way to get exactly what you want is to start over and create your own unique masterpiece.

Milagro Winery – Wine Combination Tips

The Milagro Winery in Ramona is one of the most unique and photogenic wedding venues in Southern California. They also make phenomenal, award-winning wines. We spoke to General Manager Melissa Herring and the manager of the Wine Club & Tasting Room, Hayden Stewart, about the hotel and got some tips on how to match wine with your reception dinner.

The Mini Moke wedding car

At the end of their wedding celebration, many couples choose a getaway car that is special – perhaps a limousine or a classic car. However, if you are looking for a super cool and environmentally friendly way to get out, you should definitely consider going into the sunset with a sleek mini moke.

Ask the expert – Dana McNeil

When you’re ready to tie the knot, there are many things you need to figure out as a couple. Some of them are simple and entertaining, and some topics are a little more complicated. Our I do Resident Relationship Expert Dana McNeil has some tips on how to talk about it money,

Tips from a Pro – Courtney Tibbets

Planning your wedding is exciting – and it is a lot of work, If it is in your budget, having a professional by your side when planning your big day is a great asset. We sat down with Courtney Tibbets, a wedding planner on the A-list, to get some tips on how to do it yourself if you want to keep your budget under control.

