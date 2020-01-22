Plan to increase the length of platforms

advertisement

The Tiruchi Railway Division has proposed to extend the length of platforms at the Tiruchi Fort and Srirangam stations to increase their waiting capacity for train wagons. The divisions of the railway authorities have already started the process by hovering tenders to identify the agency to implement the project.

While Tiruchi Fort station falls in the wide-track section of Tiruchi – Karur – Erode, Srirangam comes under the Villupuram – Tiruchi chord line section. A senior railroad official said the plan was to extend the length of platforms 2/3 at the Tiruchi Fort station by 93 meters.

The extension of the platform length would increase the holding capacity of the existing 18 coaches to 22 coaches. The division has proposed to perform the work for just over £ 27 lakh.

A few years ago, the railway authorities had extended the length of platform 1 at Tiruchi Fort station with 24 coaches.

Regarding the Srirangam train station, where many important incoming and outgoing express trains stop, the railway authorities intend to extend the length of one of the platforms by 50 meters. This would increase the waiting capacity of the existing 24 coaches to 26 coaches. Due to scarcity of funds, one of the platforms at Srirangam station would initially be chosen to extend the length, the official said.

The platform extension works would not be taken into use until April in the following financial year and are expected to be completed in that financial year. The operation of many trains with LHB (Linke Hofman Busch) coaches was the reason for accepting the platform extension works. The official said the LGB carriages were slightly longer than the conventional compartments that were manufactured by the Integral Coach Factory.

In addition to the Tiruchi Fort and Srirangam stations, the authorities also intend to extend the length of the platform at the Tiruverambur station near Tiruchi and fall into the double line Tiruchi – Thanjavur area.

As for Tiruverambur, the plan was to extend the length of the platform by 15 meters.

However, this would not increase the capacity of the coaches, since the extension work was proposed to compensate for the shortfall in platform length according to standards, the official said.

There were also plans to perform platform expansion work on Villupuram, Vriddhachalam, Ariyalur and Lalgudi train stations that all fall under the Tiruchi Railway Division limits to increase their business capacity from 24 coaches to 26 coaches.

The railways have proposed to initially occupy one platform in each of the four stations for lengthening. It is proposed to include the works at a total cost of £ 143.83 lakh.

