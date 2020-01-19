Plan the future of interconnectivity

advertisement

In the business world, the way connectivity is used to achieve the goals of digital transformation is changing significantly. While the cloud remains the dominant force in corporate IT, the understanding has changed that connectivity is the key to the success of the cloud journey. And here’s why.

By the end of 2020, it is estimated that 83 percent of corporate workloads will run in the cloud. As cloud technology becomes more intelligent and the offerings of cloud service providers (CSPs) become more and more convincing, more and more companies are realizing the efficiency that is achieved by moving certain application workloads to public cloud environments. This makes it easier for IT managers to make the decision to complete the cloud migration of workloads that were previously limited to outdated legacy infrastructures, while building an optimized hybrid cloud architecture that includes both private IT resources and the public cloud – uses infrastructures.

Nevertheless, in the past year, companies have not only experienced integration, but also transformation and adaptation – a trend that we will also observe in 2020. However, migrating to the cloud isn’t the end of the story. It is just the beginning of a new one. As companies seek the best delivery model for their internal and customer needs in the coming years, they should also consider investing in the right level of interconnectivity needed to support their cloud ambitions – today and in the future.

The booming growth of the hybrid cloud

The number of companies dealing with the hybrid cloud model is increasing significantly as the leading cloud users are looking for ways to improve operations and get more out of their technology. At the same time, we are experiencing a sharp increase in multicloud usage as the industry develops and diversifies, which offers companies a wealth of choices.

When companies make this choice and build their own hybrid cloud environments, they can create an infrastructure that meets their exact specifications for all workloads, rather than choosing a solution that may not meet their needs. As a result, many new cloud users are using this option as the default option.

Conversely, with so many powerful applications available in the cloud today, many companies are becoming aware that they are not getting the best possible distribution from a single provider and are therefore becoming multicloud. In 2020, companies will secure their deployments by providing the same application from multiple cloud providers. You will attach great importance to the ability to quickly and efficiently switch between these different clouds. While many companies have been doing all-in business with a single cloud provider in the past few years, they no longer want to be committed to a single cloud provider.

However, companies find this easier said than done and face real challenges when it comes to connecting the various public clouds that make up their multicloud architectures. A key aspect for the interoperation and success of multiclouds that can prevent or prevent the creation of an infrastructure is the connectivity between the public clouds.

The rise of edge computing further complicates matters. With the first launch of 5G networks in the UK, the cloud is moving ever closer to consumer and professional devices as well as data sources. With lower latency, smarter bandwidth usage, and better control over where the data is going and what it is doing, businesses can run analytics and other latency intolerance applications faster than ever.

However, with far more processing, storage, and analytics happening on the edge of the network rather than in central data centers, companies should focus on finding solutions that offer strong, reliable, and powerful connectivity.

Regardless of what new forms the cloud takes, the direction of travel is clear: all models require consistent and flexible connectivity. Hybrid and multicloud connectivity require a private, direct and dedicated solution to support operation in multiple cloud environments or in cloud and on-premises systems.

The year of hyperconvergence

With the advent of hybrid and multicloud approaches, 2019 was a year in which the functioning of IT and network teams has changed fundamentally. The way they traditionally defined their daily tasks has changed and the core of their tasks has changed. They are now much more convenient and secure to manage applications and services because their role has evolved from the time-consuming management of the infrastructure.

Hyperconvergence describes an IT framework that connects storage, computers and networks in a single system to reduce complexity and increase system stability. This will organize all of your connections from one place and bring the network together on a single platform. Instead of managing each resource individually, the goal is to reduce complexity and improve responsiveness by merging everything into one seamless process.

In 2020, we can assume that this initial shift will help move the hyperconverged infrastructure further into the mainstream and become a core part of all job descriptions by IT experts.

As companies increasingly realize that they are consuming too many resources to keep the lights on, many will look for new ways to access, assemble, and pay for their local infrastructure. This will of course lead to modern, hyper-convergent options.

By abstracting critical elements of their infrastructure using hyper-converged tools, companies can spend less time keeping their old hardware running and more focused on the business-critical applications on which their company and their customers depend.

Bring everything together

To take full advantage of these new technologies and drive business, companies need to find new ways to connect their different data silos and create a stable, scalable foundation for connectivity. With the ever-growing spread of clouds becoming more specialized and requiring integration, companies need a networked system that enables both timely analysis of data and the reliable provision of services for both business users and consumers.

The importance of migration to a networked future will manifest itself in 2020. Business connectivity products and solutions work together to ensure a seamless, strong and reliable connection. Organizations must prioritize interconnectivity to deliver long-term value to their cloud and on-premises environments.

Eric Troyer, Marketing Manager, Megaport

