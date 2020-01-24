Place, place, place: The team of 'Always Be My Maybe' takes EW on a tour of San Francisco | EW.com

advertisement

As one of the ten best Netflix films of 2019, Rom-Com-Sensation Always Be My Maybe is an unabashed love letter to the city on the bay – not to mention Essen, family and Keanu Reeves.

Written by San Francisco-born Ali Wong, he follows childhood friends Sasha (Wong) and Marcus (Randall Park), who reconnect and fall in love in their hometown. Wong wrote it as a homage to her city and celebrated many of the places that were of personal importance to her and some of her favorite neighborhoods.

advertisement

“(Ali) knew the city, she knew the people who lived in the city and really felt connected to where the character Sasha would come from,” explains director Nahnatchka Khan EW. “It just made sense to place it in the Bay Area and when that was decided we really wanted to get in there and capture the authenticity these guys were trying to convey where these characters came from.”

Randall Park, starring Marcus, is himself L.A. Always Be My Maybe was an opportunity to honor this and discover a side of the city he had never known before. “I grew up a lot back and forth to San Francisco,” he says. “My father originally immigrated to San Francisco before moving to LA, so it’s physically and emotionally close to us. I had seen so much of it in different parts of my life. It was really nice to visit all of these places that I probably missed – all the different nooks and crannies that we had to dig into. “

The crew had a total of seven days to shoot in San Francisco – the rest of the film was shot in Vancouver, with some Canadian filming locations as S.F. Deputy – but they made the best of the city for as long as they could. The picturesque locations range from Marcus and Randall’s children’s homes, where they meet and meet for the first time, to Marcus’ favorite restaurant, Good Luck Dim Sum, to Keanu Reeves Penthouse at the Fairmont Hotel. Here Khan and Park destroy all the places in San Francisco where we have left our hearts.

Your children’s homes

Illustration by EW; Photos courtesy of Netflix

Marcus is literally Sasha’s neighbor boy in the Outer Richmond District, whom Khan chose because of his proximity to where Wong grew up. “I needed the annex,” says Khan. “I needed it to find a certain way. It takes place in the mid 90’s, so it couldn’t look too modern. Our production team made it even better. “

Not only that, but they needed two houses that could express the differences in the domestic life of Sasha and Marcus. “We wanted Marcus’ house to feel colorful, lively and happy,” explains Khan. “His mother is there. Here Sasha learns her love for cooking and we wanted to feel warm. Conversely, she is more of a key child, her parents are not at home. We wanted her side to feel stronger. “

She adds that for authenticity, it was very important to make the film in the neighborhood: “When the two young children run into the night, you can see the (Golden Gate Bridge) in the distance to watch us remember where we are. ”Khan I got the shot two blocks from the house as I raced towards the sunset – and that typical San Francisco fog.

The pier

Illustration by EW; Photos courtesy of Netflix

After a montage demonstrating Marcus and Sasha’s friendship, the two get terrible news while Marcus teaches Sasha how to fish from a pier – Judy (Susan Park), Marcus’ mother, has died. They used part of their limited time in San Francisco to capture the feeling of being in the bay, whose quays, piers and bridges are an integral part of their identity. That meant filming this central scene on Pier 7.

“We looked at different pillars,” Khan explains. “This pier was just people fishing, and it felt like they were going there. When you turned and looked back towards the country, I liked the way it looked. I knew that this shot would be nice if his father came up to her. Marcus’ father (James Saito) walks up to her when all the lights are on – I just thought it was nice. It felt emotional and authentic. We really wanted to make sure that we stop in San Francisco to get the feel of the city. “

For Park, the location had an additional level of meaning. “I grew up on this pier as a child,” he reveals. “My people would take me with them. Whenever we went to San Francisco, we walked around the area. I remember that pier. It was great fun.”

Ragga night club

When Sasha returns to San Francisco, she discovers that Marcus still has a lot to do – but one of the remnants from his past that she’s happy about is that he’s still playing, rapping, and writing songs with his band Hello Peril. When she visits him to give an appearance in Ragga, the flame ignites between them – until they are interrupted by his current girlfriend Jenny (Vivian Bang).

Khan and Park have different stories about the nightclub in question. Khan says they shot it in Haight with a real club, but with their own shield. However, Park remembers shooting instead at a Vancouver club that was still working. A club that meant a moment of circle for the colleague Lyrics Born, who plays the colleague Quasar. “He had actually performed at this club not so long ago,” Park explains. “He is still a tour musician who plays across the country and around the world. And he was very familiar with this place.”

Marcus’ Dim Sum Spot

Illustration by EW; Photos courtesy of Netflix

Vancouver has doubled in many parts of the film, but above all it had to be considered San Francisco’s legendary Chinatown. Marcus and Sasha make dim sum and force Sasha to rethink their perception of their hometown. Then the two go for a walk and talk to each other in the neighborhood.

Khan explains that the script had the Clement Street scene, which is far less photographed than the photogenic Chinatown stores that the area is known for. That helped, but it’s still some film magic. “Ali grew up near Chinatown, but I knew San Francisco’s Chinatown very well,” says Park. “I was surprised at how similar it looked at least to me as an outsider.”

The duo also shot in Vancouver’s New Town Bakery and was also Wong’s favorite film by Good Luck Dim Sum. Many of the New Town Bakery employees actually appear in the film and act as waiters serving Marcus and Sasha. “We have the real workers, and they were all so cute and excited,” Park recalls.

But it wasn’t exactly a great business project for the restaurant. “They said,” We make so much money at lunch, we lose money when we close. But we love Ali, so we’ll do it, ”says Khan. The real happiness was less impressed: Wong recently posted on Instagram that she “DGAF” about the film and she still has to be in line.

The farmers market

Sasha disappointed Marcus with news about her new love interest in browsing organic vegetables, and Khan actually shot the scene in an active market near the Civic Center. “Everyone was real people (shopping),” Park recalls. “Ali looks at products and two women just push them aside to get their (vegetables) – the camera doesn’t interest them. Many people recognized us and a crowd formed. It was fun and exciting, but you have to really watch every shot to make sure these extras aren’t in the background and just stare at the camera. Because they’re not extras. they’re actually just people on the street. “

Maximum restaurant

Illustration by EW; Photos courtesy of Netflix

“I really wanted it to feel like the craziest version of super expensive restaurants,” Khan says of the fictional high-end restaurant where Keanu Reeves makes his surprise debut as Sasha’s new friend. They opted for a simple utility room with concrete floors in the city’s Contemporary Jewish Museum, which was equipped with additional tables, neon lights, various works of art, and venison sous-videos served with a soundtrack of nature’s life cycle. “I just wanted to be a little confused,” Khan adds.

Park’s memories of the utility room are overshadowed by the shoot with Reeves on the first day. “Our first interactions with Keanu, at least during production, took place in this restaurant, and it was just magical – just being in the same room with that guy, let alone talking to him and getting to know him and see how he is professional and collaborative, ”Park thinks.

Keanus penthouse

Illustration by EW; Photos courtesy of Netflix

The John Wick star invites the gang to a wild game night in his room at the Fairmont Hotel. The cast and crew filmed their last two nights on the historic landmark of Nob Hill, filming only a small part of the sprawling, extravagant suite that President Kennedy was a guest of.

“I’ve never seen a room like this,” Khan says. “It’s all original in the room – the floor, the fountain. We only brought a little light into the fountain so you can see the water. “Khan shot three cameras for reporting for the first time. He was determined to capture every detail in the two nights they were there.

“When Randall and Keanu got involved in this fight, it was the first and only time in the film that we were playing handhelds because we wanted it to get a bit messy as if you were with them,” Khan says the infamous scene that inspired Park’s credits track “I Punched Keanu Reeves”. “The Fairmont was incredible. They were very accommodating and there couldn’t have been a better location. I firmly believe that Keanu will stay there. “

In fact, the film’s other star park had been to the Fairmont before when he was filming in the city, but this was his first time in the penthouse. “We saw the back secret entrance that (Kennedy) Marilyn Monroe snuck into. (There were) secret corners and we were intrigued by this place, ”he recalls. “It was a bittersweet but a nice place to end our production.”

Judy’s way

Illustration by EW; Photos courtesy of Netflix

All scenes in which the film ends in New York City were filmed in Vancouver. The Vancouver Art Gallery stood for the famous NYC Metropolitan Museum of Art, where Marcus makes the great romantic gesture to be ready to hold Sasha’s wallet. It was their last night of filming in Vancouver and they were great. “We wanted it to be romantic and feel big and theatrical,” explains Khan. “So they had this long red carpet and we had all the lights in the trees. We had spotlights everywhere. “

Then, there is Judy’s way, the Sasha restaurant opens, dedicated to the kitchen of Marcus’ mother. They shot in Vancouver’s Italian restaurant Cinara, which has since been converted into a sibling restaurant called Autostrada. “It has to feel a lot warmer than in their other restaurants that we’ve seen in the movie so far,” says Khan. “We found this little Vancouver restaurant that was a tight space for filming, especially in the end sequence because everyone was there for the opening night. There was this long queue. So there were a lot of people but I liked the openness of the Space – just like the kitchen was right next to the dining area. If she brings Marcus to try the soup, she’s right there. The layout matched my ideas. “

Behind the scenes

Park describes the set as a fun, family atmosphere in which the cast and crew were always available for a good time. Even though their days in San Francisco were limited, they still took the time to play tourists and jumped on the legendary cable cars one night to take them around town. The team also ate regularly and made the most of the experience at Atelier Crenn on Fillmore Street in San Francisco. “We made reservations there. They give you a poem at the beginning of the meal, and of course there were gradually all kinds of wines. It was very chic. Usually super fancy things are not my speed. But it was just so different and so funny because of the company. It was a special evening. “

“San Francisco is not that easy to take pictures, but it is definitely worth it when you get it because it is just such a picturesque place,” added Park. Filming in San Francisco may have been as loving as the relationship between Marcus and Sasha, but it paid off for the entire team.

Related content:

advertisement