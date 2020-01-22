advertisement

The Houston police and the Pasadena police end on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at the end of a chase in the 700 block South Shaver Street. The Houston police and the Pasadena police end on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at the end of a chase in the 700 block South Shaver Street. Photo: OnScene.TV

Pizza delivery man forced to flee the police by a carjacker with guns, who later left his child behind

A pizza delivery driver was taken against his will in a wild ride on Tuesday evening – only he was the one behind the wheel, police say.

The worker was shot at gunfire in East Houston shortly before 11 p.m., police told the media. The suspect thief held a shotgun on the driver during the raid, although it is unclear what the suspect had planned after boarding the delivery car.

However, the suspect had his child with him. He placed the child in the back seat of the driver’s car before demanding that the almost helpless driver drive away, police said.

LAKE OF JAY R. JORDAN: 18-wheeler driver ejected, killed after running away from North Freeway

Officers caught up with the car, but the driver ran away, police said. He reached speeds of around 100 mph during a high-speed pursuit along East Loop 610 and along Texas Highway 225, when he came out and stopped at the 700 block of South Shaver Street in Pasadena.

The suspected carjacker jumped out of the car and fled on foot and left the gun and his child behind, police said. The age and condition of the child were not immediately clear.

The pizza delivery boy was left behind and being interrogated by the police, officers said on the spot. They could not immediately arrest the suspect carjacking.

Jay R. Jordan covers the latest news in the Houston area. Read it on our latest news site, Chron.com, and our subscriber site, HoustonChronicle.com | Follow him on Twitter at @JayRJordan | Email him at jay.jordan@chron.com

