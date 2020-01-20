Pixies share new EP demos of Beneath The Eyrie sessions

advertisement

Following the band’s seventh studio album, Behind The Eyrie, released last September, Pixies have announced a series of demos that have been recorded before the album is released online for the first time.

The collection of tracks titled Beneath The Eyrie Demos: Part 1 was released on streaming platforms today and the indie icons release three tracks.

The selection of releases titled “The Good Works Of Cyrus”, “Please Don’t Go” and “Chapel Hill”, the songs written by Black Francis, have all been left out in the final version of “Beneath The Eyrie” ,

You can listen to Beneath The Eyrie Demos: Part 1 below:

The releases are a harbinger of a big summer for the band, including a huge gig in Hyde Park, London. The band will perform with Pearl Jam at a gigantic gig during British Summer Time.

See how the band played “Debaser” at T in the Park in 2014:

