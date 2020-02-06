Pitchfork is honored to announce that contributing editor Rawiya Kameir has been nominated for the National Magazine Award 2020. She received three reviews in the Essays and Criticism category: Ariana Grandes Thank You, Lizzos Cuz I Love You, and Kanye Wests Jesus Is King. The winners will be announced on March 12th. The full list of nominees is available on the American Society of Magazine Editors’ website.

Previously, Pitchfork received nominations in 2013, 2014, 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2019. In 2013 Pitchfork won the National Magazine Award for excellence in digital media.

The National Magazine Awards were created in 1966 to honor printed (and now digital) publications that demonstrate “consistently excellent implementation of editorial goals, innovative techniques, a remarkable journalistic company, and an imaginative art direction” Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism and are managed by ASME.