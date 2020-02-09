SAN DIEGO – Animal control officers tried to track down the owner of a pit bull Sunday who was attacking and killing another dog on Seminole Drive in the college area.

It happened at 6:37 a.m. on Sunday. Police said the unleashed pit bull was unaccompanied when it attacked the dog that was walking with its owner.

Witnesses tried to intervene and save the attacked dog, but he died of his injuries.

“I was out in the field, so I had to get my shepherd under control to get there,” said Arnold Tripp, who witnessed the incident. “When I got there he still didn’t let go of the dog, so I hit him with my stick and finally he went.”

The dog retreated to a stairwell in a nearby apartment complex. You could see officials climbing up to a window on the second floor, drawing the attention of the residents who let them in for a better chance of catching the pit bull.

“The dog is extremely strong,” said Lt. Christian Sharp from the San Diego Police Department. “It started dealing with the first animal control officer. We were able to do a second catch pull around the dog. Between the two trains we were able to control the dog a little better and safely put it in an animal control vehicle. “

Officers believe that the pit bull owner probably lives in the apartment complex, but said they couldn’t find the person on Sunday morning.

Xavier Sanchez, who lives in the area, said the same dog attacked him on Saturday evening when he tried to get something out of his vehicle.

“It followed me, so I ran from the side of my car to the front door. When I came through the door, she fell on my leg and drilled a hole in my pants, ”said Sanchez.

The authorities said that if someone saw an aggressive dog at large, they should contact them immediately.

“If you have a dog chasing you around a car, we want you to call us so that we can at least secure the dog so we don’t know what happened this morning,” said Sharp.

Animal Control helps the man whose dog was killed. They also hunt the owner of the pit bull, who could be lead and charged for failing to secure the dog.

