YORK COUNTY, S.C. – South Carolina authorities say that an attack by a pit bull terrier on Saturday may have led to the discovery of a dogfight.

The Sheriff’s Office of York County says that an older woman was attacked by the dog in a house in Hickory Grove. When delegates arrived, they found her lying on the floor.

First aid was provided immediately before the 71-year-old woman was transported by helicopter to a hospital in Charlotte, North Carolina. Her condition is currently unknown.

Researchers say that the woman was a relative of the homeowner and that she was in the residence to take care of the dogs for the owner. While they were taking care of the dogs, one of them broke loose and attacked the woman, officers say.

Further investigation revealed that a total of 14 dogs were at home and officers say they found evidence that state violations of the dogs were wrongly withheld, aggressive and inadequate in food, water, and shelter.

In addition, code enforcement officers are investigating the possibility that the animals were used for combat. All 14 dogs were transferred to York County Animal Control.

“This incident speaks to the cruelty and violent nature of animal breeding for the purpose of fighting and has unfortunately very seriously and unnecessarily harmed a very innocent and unintended victim. This activity is cruel, unnecessary and criminal, “said Sheriff Kevin Tolson.

Investigation into this incident is ongoing.

