advertisement

The Detroit Pistons (16-27) came again tonight with a win on the road, this time beating the Atlanta Hawks (10-33) 136-103. The Pistons were on cruise control for most of tonight’s competition and were almost never in danger of losing their lead. The pistons went to rest with a 71-55 and ended the third quarter with 103-76. The Pistons have now won two consecutive races on the road, including a big win over the Boston Celtics last Wednesday. Meanwhile, the Atlanta Hawks break a two-game winning streak after tonight’s defeat to the Pistons.

The Pistons again missed a number of key players in tonight’s game, including Blake Griffin (knee), Luke Kennard (knee) and Reggie Jackson (back). Reggie Jackson can now return every day. In the meantime, Luke may not be back until the All-Star break. Blake Griffin has recently undergone knee surgery and is out indefinitely. There is a chance that we will not see Blake again until next season.

Derrick Rose started the match on fire, including 10 first quarter points. Rose finished tonight’s game with 27 points and nine assists. Tonight, Rose’s marked eighth consecutive game in which he scored at least 20 points in a game. Tonight, Rose’s third consecutive game also marked as starter. With Reggie approaching a return, it’s safe to wonder if Dwons Casey from Pistons will hold Rose at the starting unit or move him to the bench in favor of Reggie to keep Rose’s minutes.

advertisement

Andre Drummond ended tonight’s game with another double-double, scored 16 runs and drew 17 rebounds. With Tonight’s game, Andre Drumond is now second in the franchise history in rebounds. He is also tied for the second time of all time in double doubles with Pistons Legend Bill Laimbeer.

The Pistons had four players (Christian Wood, Langston Galloway, Markieff Morris and Svi Mykhailiuk) ending with double digits from the bank. The Pistons bank has been a bright spot all season long and it is nice to continue that trend, even when Rose joins the starting line-up.

Trae Young struggled with his shot for the Atlanta Hawks tonight, ending with 16 points, eight rebounds and seven assists on 6-of-16 shooting from the floor. Trae Young currently leads the Eastern Conference guards in All-Star voices. Teammate John Collins finished with 20 points and five rebounds.

The Pistons will enjoy tomorrow before they face the Washington Wizards on the road at 2:00 PM this Monday.

advertisement