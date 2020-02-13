The Detroit Pistons (19-39) failed this evening, losing to Orlando Magic (25-31) in 116-112 overtime. The Pistons lost 22 points in the first half before going from 30 to 12 to reduce the Magic’s lead to four to complete the first half. Magic center three behind Nikola Vucevic gave Magic a 108-105 lead with 7.9 seconds in the fourth quarter, but a three-point mark from Pistons goalkeeper Langston Galloway tied the game, sending him into overtime . The Pistons found themselves in a familiar situation late in overtime, down 115-112 seconds from the end, but the Magic held on and managed to steal a victory from the Pistons thanks to excellent defense from the magic attacker Aaron Gordon.

Derrick Rose (hip) and Svi Mykhailiuk (hip) both returned to action tonight. Rose and Svi both missed the previous five games before returning to action tonight.

Luke Kennard (knee) remains absent for the Pistons but is expected to return some time after the star break.

Christian Wood finished tonight’s game with 26 points, 12 rebounds and two blocked shots. Wood has been a nice surprise for Detroit since joining the starting lineup. With tonight’s performances, Wood now averages 20.2 points, 10.2 rebounds, 1.8 three-point marks and 0.8 blocks in five games. The teams were interested in Wood before the trade deadline, and Wood is expected to become a free agent this coming off season. Detroit will want to make sure Wood is outside of their long-term plans.

Thon Maker finished tonight’s game with 18 points on 6 shots on 9 from the ground. Tony Snell finished with 16 points and four triples.

For the Magic, Aaron Gordon led the charge with 25 points, nine rebounds and nine assists in a good overall performance. Gordon will participate in the Slam Dunk Contest this All-Star weekend.

After tonight, the Pistons are closed until next week due to the star break. Next Thursday, the Pistons will return home to take on Giannis and the Milwaukee Bucks at 7 p.m.

