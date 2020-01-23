Pistons dethrone the Sacramento kings at home 127-106

advertisement

The Detroit Pistons (17-28) took care of business at home tonight by beating the Sacramento Kings (15-29) 127-106. The Pistons did not start this game well, they made 11 turnovers in the first half before settling for 17 turnovers for the entire game. The kings kept it close in the first half and followed the pistons 57-50 to end the first half. The Pistons defeated the Kings 36-25 in the third quarter to take a lead of 93-75. The pistons kept their feet on the gas in the fourth quarter and ended the kings in the Motor City. With tonight’s victory, the Pistons have now won three of their last four games.

The Pistons were without Andre Drummond (mouth) and Bruce Brown Jr. (illness) for tonight’s game. Luke Kennard (knee) stays outside and can only return after the All-Star break.

The Pistons welcomed Reggie Jackson tonight. Jackson missed all the games, except two, that had to do with a back injury. Jackson managed to score 22 points off the bench in his first match. As soon as Reggie is acclimatized, he must return to the starting line-up.

Pistons’ guard Derrick Rose also scored 22 points in tonight’s victory, the tenth consecutive time he scored at least 20 points in a match. Rose continues to get the go-ahead from coach Dwane Casey, but with Reggie Jackson it’s safe to wonder how long Casey will keep Rose at the starting unit. The pistons want to follow Rose’s minutes, so a step back to the couch can be inevitable.

Christian Wood finished tonight’s game with 23 points. Wood was almost perfect from the floor tonight and hit 7-of-8 shots from the floor. Wood continues to be used off the couch even if Drummond misses tonight’s game. Thon Maker started tonight instead of Drummond and ended tonight’s game with 10 points and 10 rebounds in 23 minutes.

Pistons’ rookie Sekou Doumbouya was replaced tonight in the starting line-up after a few bad games. Sekou’s slump continued tonight, as the esteemed rookie could only score four runs, including a few free throws (1-for-4 from the floor). Sekou is currently the youngest player in the league at the age of 19, so this evening will come and go before Sekou brings everything together.

De’Aaron Fox led the attack for the kings in a losing effort and scored 22 points in 8-of-17 shooting from the floor. Second year great man Marvin Bagley (left foot) missed tonight’s game for the kings.

The Pistons will enjoy tomorrow before they are at home against the Memphis Grizzlies this Friday evening at 7 p.m.

