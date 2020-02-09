Detroit Pistons Legend Isiah Thomas led the team to two consecutive NBA championships in 1989 and 1990, gaining a permanent place in motor sports and building a reputation as one of the greatest of all time.

But before his glory in the NBA, he helped lead the Indiana Hoosiers to the 1981 national title alongside the legendary coach Bobby knight. And on Saturday evening, the Assembly Hall welcomed Knight again with open arms during a special half-time ceremony. And of course, Thomas was on hand to help welcome his former coach into the building he had called for so long.

– Publicity –

Knight had not returned to Hoosiers Basketball’s home since his dismissal in September 2000 after 29 years of work. He had previously refused to attend his own Hall of Fame induction ceremony in 2009, or when his championship teams were honored.

Lots of people hate Bobby Knight. Many people hate Isiah Thomas.

As for me, it’s as nostalgic as possible. https://t.co/4Rgf01btEx

– CS (@craigseward) February 8, 2020

– Publicity –

During Knight’s tenure in Indiana, he led them to three NCAA championships, a record 662 wins, 11 Big Ten titles and five Final Four appearances.

– Publicity –