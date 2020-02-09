the Detroit Pistons pulled out of a trade earlier this week that changed the team landscape, sending a longtime center Andre Drummond to the The Cleveland Cavaliers in exchange for expiring offers from Brandon Knight, John Henson and a future second-round selection.

After the exchange, longtime teammate Reggie Jackson was clearly affected by the move, and spoke to reporters

“He was my best friend on the team and it’s been like that for 5 and a half years. He acclimatized me when I arrived in Detroit and we built a great friendship and brotherhood, “Jackson told reporters after the exchange.

“He’s my guy forever, so it’s been a tough day to see he’s been traded to the Cavs but wishing him only the best for him and his family.”

Of course, Jackson is now one of the veterans on the team, and he sees it as his job to take the young players under his wing – just like Drummond did for Jackson when he arrived in Motor City there is almost six years old.

“I’ve been here the longest, so I have to take these guys under my wings and try to teach them. Being here at OKC where it all started for me, I had great veterinarians who gave me so much, ”said Jackson. “It has been an integral part of my success in my career and I want to give these guys all the knowledge I have and help them spread their wings.”

– – Quotes courtesy of Rod Beard of the Detroit News Link – –

