For some people there really is NO Pirates of the Caribbean without Captain Jack Sparrow, since he made the film more or less from the start and was the most entertaining character in the crowd. But it’s obvious that throughout the series, every new movie has been missing something that was in the spade for the first time, and Jack Sparrow’s development became more and more apparent with each new release. The last one, Dead Men Tell No Tales, felt so forced that one can imagine that it was pressed onto the canvas by the tip of a blade. The problem is that Disney realized that they had a success story and character that could attract people and that they did what many studios tended to do. They decided to steal money and managed to make it another successful film and then another one, and then … not so much and then again not so much. Let’s be fair, On Stranger Tides and Dead Men Tell No Tales didn’t have to be shot because Jack’s story didn’t have a definitive beginning or end, but it didn’t. Much like the Joker in this regard, Jack Sparrow is best left puzzled when it comes to his origins and when he has to end at the end of the story. But as Scott Campbell of We Got This Covered suggests, people don’t want another pirate film without Jack.

That could of course mean that some people, or a lot of people, or just those who want to see Johnny Depp again, come back, but in a sense it feels like a lot of people are making this claim, since Captain Jack Sparrow is undoubtedly the most dynamic without Character in bulk and thanks to his loose and constantly changing moral compass, he is much more interesting than Will Turner or any other character in history. Brian Truitt of USA Today could agree to this in his own way. But the problem that tarnished his time in Fantastic Beasts films may also be the same reason Disney doesn’t look at him seriously after restarting Pirates, as his divorce from Amber Heard and the multitude of inconsistencies tends to affect his reputation to make a less desirable decision for Disney. If that’s the only reason, it’s unfortunately incredibly petty and doesn’t trust Depp after doing everything for this franchise. When you think of the incredibly talented cast that made the films possible, it’s still easy to pick out Depp, as the story is usually about his character, even if he’s not even the main character. Does anyone remember that Elizabeth Swan and Will Turner were the fate lovers in the first film who are said to have fueled the narrative? Jack Sparrow was more or less the wild card, the guy who was thrown in to add some spice to the film. And yet he became most of it and possibly the best. Orlando Jones, who is as good as an actor, turned out to be much too stiff, while Kiera Knightley was sometimes a little too offensive and even more than a little senselessly aggressive in others.

The petition put together to keep Depp running as Captain Jack has reached an astonishing number of signatures, but you can imagine Hollywood managers and Disney looking at them and laughing, and that would be the friendly response. Change.org’s Riza Siddiqui obviously hopes that this is not the case, but many people know that this could be the case. Unfortunately, petitions do not really bear the weight of the paper on which they are written. If a fan base wants to remind Disney of who they are committed to, aside from their shareholders, then putting Disney in their wallets is the best choice, which has been difficult for a series of films since Pirates, although it is a lot of fun at first, sort of got into my pants after a while and at that point the franchise is nowhere near Star Wars, the MCU or other Disney classics that are constantly being brought back in one form or another. It may seem hopeless, but if Disney does feel a tiny pinch in his corporate wallet, it is a hope that they will realize that fans sometimes know what they want, especially when Disney and other studios are not doing their best for them distract so that their directors can take their own approach to give them what the director wants to show. In this case, however, it would be in Disney’s best interest to ensure that Jack Sparrow is part of the restart and that Johnny Depp is back in character when the cameras are on, if only because he is the money-maker when it comes to that Franchise goes.