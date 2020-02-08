After the market reaction, Pinterest Inc. may want to share its latest earnings report with its inspiration panel.

The internet company released a stronger-than-expected fourth-quarter result on Thursday, helping the stock to continue its already strong rally since the beginning of the year. The stock

PINS, + 9.52%

rose 13% on Friday morning after rising 18.4% at the beginning of the session.

The results came in confirmation of the bulls after a sharp drop in Pinterest’s stock last time the company delivered numbers, as recent numbers suggest that attempts to improve the business are paying off.

“Pinterest’s very good 4Q results emphasized the importance of keeping points, as Pinterest generated a share of advertiser demand in the quarter by demonstrating its value to advertisers through improved conversion tracking,” wrote Brian Fitzgerald, analyst at Wells Fargo, who sees Pinterest’s stock as overweight with a price target of $ 35 versus $ 30 before the report.

Don’t miss it: Pinterest’s revenue was over $ 1 billion last year

Fitzgerald was pleased with the company’s “strong top-line fundamental data” with a 46% increase in sales compared to the previous year and an improvement in the conversion key figures.

Colin Sebastian, an analyst at Baird, praised the results and was not impressed by the company’s forecast for the coming year.

“Despite fears of increased growth erosion and slow progress in monetization, fourth-quarter results showed strong trends in user acquisition, improved conversion, and a growing international contribution,” he wrote. “While the first forecasts for FY20 reflect a significant slowdown in growth, we believe this to be prudent given that Pinterest is still in the early stages of introducing new forms of monetization and measurement.”

Sebastian rates the stock as above average and has raised its price target from $ 30 to $ 32.

The weak monetization of Pinterest in terms of international users compared to domestic users was a point that investors have been closely examining since the IPO last spring. Bernstein’s Mark Shmulik, however, said that “slowly going beyond the idea of ​​a paper napkin” to generate international income. Pinterest focuses on growing in existing markets rather than expanding on new ones.

“From an absolute dollar perspective, monetization will continue to be a slow fire given the need to scale local sales – although accelerating investment is helpful here,” he wrote.

See also: Uber is ready to join the FANG camp, the analyst says after the win

Although Shmulik praised Pinterest’s sales and commitment to sales, research, and development, he remains outside of the stock. “While user growth is fine, engagement and growing use cases remain key,” he wrote.

Shmulik rates the stock’s performance on the market and raises its price target from $ 21 to $ 24.

MKM Partners analyst Rohit Kulkarni said he was still looking for “inspiration” for the name and wrote that he was raising his sales estimates for the year, but only to the level at which he was before Pinterest’s trip before three Months.

“2020 feels like an investment year for Pinterest, as the company emphasized that it will reinvest positive surpluses [earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization] in research and development and sales,” he wrote. “We do not expect significant multiple expansion at today’s level.”

Kulkarni called the company’s forecast “mixed, yet conservative”. He maintained his neutral rating for the stock but increased his fair value estimate from $ 22 to $ 29.

According to the report, at least 13 analysts raised their price targets for Pinterest shares after a FactSet count. The average target listed is now $ 29.68, up 15.7% from the current level. Analysts are split on Pinterest as 12 of the stocks covered by FactSet value a buy and the other 13 value a hold.

The stock rose 38% this year, like the S&P 500

SPX, -0.54%

has increased by 3.1%.